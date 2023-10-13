Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA): How Can A Stock Be Down -67.72% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s traded shares stood at 3.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.88, to imply an increase of 80.74% or $2.18 in intraday trading. The EDSA share’s 52-week high remains $19.67, putting it -303.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.46. The company has a valuation of $102.92M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Edesa Biotech Inc (EDSA), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EDSA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.7.