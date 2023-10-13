Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA): How Can A Stock Be Down -67.72% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s traded shares stood at 3.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.88, to imply an increase of 80.74% or $2.18 in intraday trading. The EDSA share’s 52-week high remains $19.67, putting it -303.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.46. The company has a valuation of $102.92M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.86K shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Edesa Biotech Inc (EDSA), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EDSA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.7.
Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:EDSA) trade information
After registering a 80.74% upside in the last session, Edesa Biotech Inc (EDSA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.33 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 80.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.54%, and -17.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.72%. Short interest in Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:EDSA) saw shorts transact 42880.0 shares and set a 2.55 days time to cover.
Edesa Biotech Inc (EDSA) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Edesa Biotech Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Edesa Biotech Inc (EDSA) shares are -30.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -195.24% against 12.40%.
EDSA Dividends
Edesa Biotech Inc has its next earnings report out between December 14 and December 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Edesa Biotech Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CM Management, LLC with 53571.0 shares, or about 0.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.26 million.
We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Edesa Biotech Inc (EDSA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 15180.0 shares. This is just over 0.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74078.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5709.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 27859.0.