E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) Has Decreased By -99.00 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH)’s traded shares stood at 3.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.52, to imply an increase of 2.01% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The EJH share’s 52-week high remains $178.99, putting it -11675.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.89. The company has a valuation of $20.85M, with an average of 3.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 831.13K shares over the past 3 months.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

After registering a 2.01% upside in the last session, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6100 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 2.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.83%, and 47.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -96.46%. Short interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) saw shorts transact 0.34 million shares and set a 0.44 days time to cover.