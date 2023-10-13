E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) Has Decreased By -99.00 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH)’s traded shares stood at 3.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.52, to imply an increase of 2.01% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The EJH share’s 52-week high remains $178.99, putting it -11675.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.89. The company has a valuation of $20.85M, with an average of 3.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 831.13K shares over the past 3 months.
E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information
After registering a 2.01% upside in the last session, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6100 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 2.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.83%, and 47.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -96.46%. Short interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) saw shorts transact 0.34 million shares and set a 0.44 days time to cover.
EJH Dividends
E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management. LLC with 32877.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $46488.0.