Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) Down Almost -26.39% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)’s traded shares stood at 3.2 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.02, to imply a decrease of -2.14% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The DISH share’s 52-week high remains $17.49, putting it -248.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.85. The company has a valuation of $2.68B, with an average of 8.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Dish Network Corp (DISH), translating to a mean rating of 2.44. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give DISH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) trade information

After registering a -2.14% downside in the latest session, Dish Network Corp (DISH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.31 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -2.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.40%, and -26.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.25%. Short interest in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) saw shorts transact 56.9 million shares and set a 7.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.98, implying an increase of 58.1% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DISH has been trading -537.45% off suggested target high and 0.4% from its likely low.

Dish Network Corp (DISH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dish Network Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dish Network Corp (DISH) shares are -35.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -67.87% against -2.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -93.80% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $3.82 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.82 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.15 billion and $4.04 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.90% before dropping -5.60% in the following quarter.

DISH Dividends

Dish Network Corp has its next earnings report out between October 31 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dish Network Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)’s Major holders

Dish Network Corp insiders hold 15.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.82% of the shares at 100.02% float percentage. In total, 84.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 39.29 million shares (or 13.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $196.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 35.11 million shares, or about 11.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $175.73 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dish Network Corp (DISH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 26.41 million shares. This is just over 8.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $132.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.89 million, or 6.05% of the shares, all valued at about 89.52 million.