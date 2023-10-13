Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Dropped -38.57% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s traded shares stood at 9.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.50, to imply an increase of 11.61% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The CDE share’s 52-week high remains $4.55, putting it -82.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.02. The company has a valuation of $882.90M, with an average of 5.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.03 million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Coeur Mining Inc (CDE), translating to a mean rating of 1.43. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CDE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.
Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) trade information
After registering a 11.61% upside in the latest session, Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.59 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 11.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.64%, and 9.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.60%. Short interest in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) saw shorts transact 28.28 million shares and set a 3.99 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.32, implying an increase of 42.13% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.75 and $5.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CDE has been trading -110.0% off suggested target high and -50.0% from its likely low.
Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Coeur Mining Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) shares are -38.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.00% against -6.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 93.80% this quarter before jumping 116.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.00% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $257.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $254.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $182.99 million and $210.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 40.70% before jumping 21.10% in the following quarter.
CDE Dividends
Coeur Mining Inc has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coeur Mining Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.