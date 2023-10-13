Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Dropped -38.57% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s traded shares stood at 9.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.50, to imply an increase of 11.61% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The CDE share’s 52-week high remains $4.55, putting it -82.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.02. The company has a valuation of $882.90M, with an average of 5.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Coeur Mining Inc (CDE), translating to a mean rating of 1.43. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CDE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.