CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY) Recovered 16.67% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -84.95% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s traded shares stood at 9.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.12, to imply an increase of 8.22% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CNEY share’s 52-week high remains $2.68, putting it -2133.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $3.89M, with an average of 2.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 883.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CNEY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.