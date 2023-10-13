CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY) Recovered 16.67% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -84.95% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s traded shares stood at 9.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.12, to imply an increase of 8.22% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CNEY share’s 52-week high remains $2.68, putting it -2133.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $3.89M, with an average of 2.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 883.05K shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CNEY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.
CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information
After registering a 8.22% upside in the last session, CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1350 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 8.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.21%, and -0.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.95%. Short interest in CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) saw shorts transact 97810.0 shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.20, implying an increase of 90.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.20 and $1.20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNEY has been trading -900.0% off suggested target high and -900.0% from its likely low.
CNEY Dividends
CN Energy Group Inc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CN Energy Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders
CN Energy Group Inc insiders hold 33.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.86% of the shares at 17.92% float percentage. In total, 11.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 0.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25319.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.14 million shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16108.0.
Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 8671.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1004.0