Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Stock Has Dropped -18.35% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s traded shares stood at 2.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.21, to imply a decrease of -5.01% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The CENN share’s 52-week high remains $1.20, putting it -471.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $64.06M, with an average of 1.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

After registering a -5.01% downside in the last session, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2340 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -5.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.27%, and -18.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.18%. Short interest in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) saw shorts transact 9.28 million shares and set a 6.67 days time to cover.