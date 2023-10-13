Celularity Inc (NASDAQ: CELU): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.31, to imply an increase of 14.60% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The CELU share’s 52-week high remains $2.46, putting it -693.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $59.09M, with an average of 1.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 648.64K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 14.60% upside in the latest session, Celularity Inc (CELU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3300 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 14.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.94%, and 6.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.01%. Short interest in Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) saw shorts transact 1.08 million shares and set a 2.26 days time to cover.

Celularity Inc (CELU) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -200.00% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 248.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $27.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.71 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.74 million and $4.13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 374.20% before jumping 14.10% in the following quarter.

CELU Dividends

Celularity Inc has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Celularity Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s Major holders

Celularity Inc insiders hold 48.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.54% of the shares at 47.50% float percentage. In total, 24.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Starr International Company, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.28 million shares (or 8.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Starr (C.V.) & Company with 7.64 million shares, or about 4.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.37 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Celularity Inc (CELU) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.63 million shares. This is just over 0.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.84 million, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about 0.26 million.