Boom Or Bust: Where Is Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) Stock Headed Next?

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN)’s traded shares stood at 19.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.42, to imply a decrease of -5.54% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The MULN share’s 52-week high remains $137.25, putting it -32578.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $76.98M, with an average of 17.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 55.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

After registering a -5.54% downside in the last session, Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4748 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -5.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.98%, and -15.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -99.35%. Short interest in Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) saw shorts transact 36.28 million shares and set a 0.54 days time to cover.