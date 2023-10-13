Boom Or Bust: Where Is Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) Stock Headed Next?

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC)’s traded shares stood at 12.77 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.16, to imply an increase of 6.06% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The KGC share’s 52-week high remains $5.57, putting it -7.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.30. The company has a valuation of $6.34B, with an average of 11.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) trade information

After registering a 6.06% upside in the latest session, Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.19 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 6.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.28%, and 2.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.28%. Short interest in Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) saw shorts transact 17.67 million shares and set a 1.47 days time to cover.