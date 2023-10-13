Boom Or Bust: Where Is Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) Stock Headed Next?

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC)’s traded shares stood at 12.77 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.16, to imply an increase of 6.06% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The KGC share’s 52-week high remains $5.57, putting it -7.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.30. The company has a valuation of $6.34B, with an average of 11.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.78 million shares over the past 3 months.
Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) trade information
After registering a 6.06% upside in the latest session, Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.19 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 6.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.28%, and 2.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.28%. Short interest in Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) saw shorts transact 17.67 million shares and set a 1.47 days time to cover.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.29, implying an increase of 17.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $8.11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KGC has been trading -57.17% off suggested target high and 12.79% from its likely low.
Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Kinross Gold Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) shares are -3.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 77.27% against 18.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 120.00% this quarter before jumping 11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.09 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.07 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.03 billion and $1.08 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.10% before dropping -0.70% in the following quarter.
KGC Dividends
Kinross Gold Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kinross Gold Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 2.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.