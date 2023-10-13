BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -43.09% YTD Loss?

BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s traded shares stood at 1.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.07, to imply an increase of 46.33% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The BYSI share’s 52-week high remains $3.45, putting it -222.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $41.64M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 40.13K shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for BeyondSpring Inc (BYSI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BYSI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.
BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information
After registering a 46.33% upside in the last session, BeyondSpring Inc (BYSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2300 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 46.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 37.74%, and 13.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.09%. Short interest in BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) saw shorts transact 1.92 million shares and set a 49.32 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.25, implying an increase of 14.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.25 and $1.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BYSI has been trading -16.82% off suggested target high and -16.82% from its likely low.
BeyondSpring Inc (BYSI) estimates and forecasts
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $30 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $340k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $338k and $338k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8,775.70% before jumping 0.60% in the following quarter.
BYSI Dividends
BeyondSpring Inc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BeyondSpring Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.