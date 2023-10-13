BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -43.09% YTD Loss?

BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s traded shares stood at 1.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.07, to imply an increase of 46.33% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The BYSI share’s 52-week high remains $3.45, putting it -222.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $41.64M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 40.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for BeyondSpring Inc (BYSI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BYSI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.