Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Has Recovered -191.67% So Far, But Another -10383.33% Loss Is Possible.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s traded shares stood at 3.65 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.12, to imply a decrease of -68.83% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The BLPH share’s 52-week high remains $12.58, putting it -10383.33% down since that peak but still an impressive -191.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $1.47M, with an average of 37180.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 147.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BLPH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.44.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) trade information

After registering a -68.83% downside in the latest session, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4072 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -68.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -68.41%, and -73.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.66%. Short interest in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) saw shorts transact 90450.0 shares and set a 1.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.00, implying an increase of 99.37% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLPH has been trading -15733.33% off suggested target high and -15733.33% from its likely low.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 17.00% this quarter before jumping 20.80% for the next one.

BLPH Dividends

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s Major holders

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 3.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.08% of the shares at 46.95% float percentage. In total, 45.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acadian Asset Management. LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 2.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22122.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 0.2 million shares, or about 1.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16686.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 1.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11856.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 54154.0, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about 4516.0.