Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) Stock Has Dropped -8.77% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC)’s traded shares stood at 36.58 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.64, to imply a decrease of -0.97% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The BAC share’s 52-week high remains $38.60, putting it -44.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.47. The company has a valuation of $211.69B, with an average of 49.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 42.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Bank Of America Corp. (BAC), translating to a mean rating of 2.25. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give BAC a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.81.

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) trade information

After registering a -0.97% downside in the latest session, Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.72 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -0.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.19%, and -8.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.57%. Short interest in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) saw shorts transact 61.27 million shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.83, implying an increase of 21.25% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $27.10 and $48.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BAC has been trading -80.18% off suggested target high and -1.73% from its likely low.

Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bank Of America Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) shares are -9.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.64% against -1.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $25.14 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.45 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.57 billion and $24.66 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.70% before dropping -0.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.36% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 5.89% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.37% annually.

BAC Dividends

Bank Of America Corp. has its next earnings report out on October 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bank Of America Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.92, with the share yield ticking at 3.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC)’s Major holders

Bank Of America Corp. insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.40% of the shares at 70.48% float percentage. In total, 70.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.03 billion shares (or 13.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.64 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 609.51 million shares, or about 7.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16.31 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 211.14 million shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.65 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 165.08 million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about 4.42 billion.