Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) Gains 215.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)’s traded shares stood at 6.02 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.40, to imply an increase of 5.18% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The APLT share’s 52-week high remains $2.90, putting it -20.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $151.37M, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 745.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

After registering a 5.18% upside in the latest session, Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.54 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 5.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.78%, and 37.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 215.54%. Short interest in Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) saw shorts transact 1.02 million shares and set a 0.7 days time to cover.