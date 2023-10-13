Analysts Say NextEra Energy Partners LP Can Reach $58.00 In 12 Months

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)’s traded shares stood at 3.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.40, to imply a decrease of -7.00% or -$1.61 in intraday trading. The NEP share’s 52-week high remains $81.32, putting it -280.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.17. The company has a valuation of $2.00B, with an average of 6.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), translating to a mean rating of 2.06. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NEP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.45.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) trade information

After registering a -7.00% downside in the last session, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.39 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -7.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.90%, and -56.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.47%. Short interest in NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) saw shorts transact 2.93 million shares and set a 1.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.15, implying an increase of 43.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $58.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEP has been trading -171.03% off suggested target high and 6.54% from its likely low.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NextEra Energy Partners LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) shares are -65.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -79.72% against -2.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -51.60% this quarter before falling -12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $429.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $442.03 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $302 million and $266 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.40% before jumping 66.20% in the following quarter.

NEP Dividends

NextEra Energy Partners LP has its next earnings report out on October 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NextEra Energy Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 3.41, with the share yield ticking at 15.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)’s Major holders

NextEra Energy Partners LP insiders hold 1.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.99% of the shares at 93.04% float percentage. In total, 91.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.07 million shares (or 7.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $414.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 4.12 million shares, or about 4.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $241.51 million.

We also have PGIM Jennison Utility Fd and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, PGIM Jennison Utility Fd holds roughly 1.67 million shares. This is just over 1.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $83.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.47 million, or 1.57% of the shares, all valued at about 79.95 million.