Analysts Say Genius Group Ltd Can Reach $5.00 In 12 Months

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s traded shares stood at 7.98 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 16.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.15, to imply an increase of 16.16% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The GNS share’s 52-week high remains $7.99, putting it -594.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $31.87M, with an average of 3.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.00 million shares over the past 3 months.
Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information
After registering a 16.16% upside in the last session, Genius Group Ltd (GNS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2000 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 16.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.80%, and 13.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 248.17%. Short interest in Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) saw shorts transact 0.93 million shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 77.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNS has been trading -334.78% off suggested target high and -334.78% from its likely low.
Genius Group Ltd (GNS) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Genius Group Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Genius Group Ltd (GNS) shares are -0.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 82.38% against 10.00%.
GNS Dividends
Genius Group Ltd has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genius Group Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders
Genius Group Ltd insiders hold 30.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.10% of the shares at 1.57% float percentage. In total, 1.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.37 million shares (or 1.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.26 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 0.1 million shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $73535.0.