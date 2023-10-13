Analysts Say Genius Group Ltd Can Reach $5.00 In 12 Months

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s traded shares stood at 7.98 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 16.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.15, to imply an increase of 16.16% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The GNS share’s 52-week high remains $7.99, putting it -594.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $31.87M, with an average of 3.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

After registering a 16.16% upside in the last session, Genius Group Ltd (GNS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2000 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 16.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.80%, and 13.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 248.17%. Short interest in Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) saw shorts transact 0.93 million shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.