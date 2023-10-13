Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) Thursday – Up 19.23% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s traded shares stood at 1.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.26, to imply an increase of 7.08% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CYTO share’s 52-week high remains $13.52, putting it -5100.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $2.27M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 299.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CYTO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

After registering a 7.08% upside in the last session, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2798 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 7.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.23%, and -13.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -94.70%. Short interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $286.10, implying an increase of 99.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $286.10 and $286.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYTO has been trading -109938.46% off suggested target high and -109938.46% from its likely low.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $59.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $59.1 million.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd insiders hold 0.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.07% of the shares at 0.07% float percentage. In total, 0.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 72931.0 shares (or 0.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46748.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 500.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $320.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 943.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $782.0