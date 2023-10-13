Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN) -1020.0% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN)’s traded shares stood at 2.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.25, to imply an increase of 27.50% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The KERN share’s 52-week high remains $2.80, putting it -1020.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $2.45M, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 551.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Akerna Corp (KERN), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KERN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

After registering a 27.50% upside in the last session, Akerna Corp (KERN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2780 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 27.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.31%, and -9.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.05%. Short interest in Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN) saw shorts transact 26160.0 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.80, implying an increase of 68.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.80 and $0.80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KERN has been trading -220.0% off suggested target high and -220.0% from its likely low.

Akerna Corp (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Akerna Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Akerna Corp (KERN) shares are -68.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 80.76% against 19.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 97.40% this quarter before jumping 78.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -54.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.81 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.41 million and $4.62 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -55.70% before dropping -39.20% in the following quarter.

KERN Dividends

Akerna Corp has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Akerna Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Akerna Corp insiders hold 19.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.48% of the shares at 4.32% float percentage. In total, 3.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 51178.0 shares (or 0.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30967.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is K2 Principal Fund, L.P. with 48877.0 shares, or about 0.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $29575.0.

We also have Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Akerna Corp (KERN) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF holds roughly 13320.0 shares. This is just over 0.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7192.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 605.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 215.0.