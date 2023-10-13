Akanda Corp (NASDAQ: AKAN) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s traded shares stood at 1.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.51, to imply an increase of 3.14% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The AKAN share’s 52-week high remains $6.35, putting it -1145.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.44. The company has a valuation of $1.72M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 438.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

After registering a 3.14% upside in the last session, Akanda Corp (AKAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6900 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 3.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.06%, and -33.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.10%. Short interest in Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) saw shorts transact 55260.0 shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.