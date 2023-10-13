AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ: AGIL) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2023, The Stock Is Down -96.02% Year-To-Date

AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL)’s traded shares stood at 3.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.17, to imply a decrease of -8.24% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AGIL share’s 52-week high remains $4.68, putting it -2652.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $8.75M, with an average of 8.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -8.24% downside in the last session, AgileThought Inc (AGIL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1998 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -8.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.21%, and 12.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -96.02%. Short interest in AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) saw shorts transact 1.0 million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 91.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGIL has been trading -1076.47% off suggested target high and -1076.47% from its likely low.

AgileThought Inc (AGIL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 66.70% this quarter before falling -200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $40.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $43.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $43.4 million and $43.06 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.70% before jumping 0.30% in the following quarter.

AGIL Dividends

AgileThought Inc has its next earnings report out between November 10 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AgileThought Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL)’s Major holders

AgileThought Inc insiders hold 20.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.09% of the shares at 63.04% float percentage. In total, 50.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Credit Suisse Ag/. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.6 million shares (or 18.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blair (William) & Company, L.L.C. with 1.61 million shares, or about 3.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.21 million.

We also have Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AgileThought Inc (AGIL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 0.47 million shares. This is just over 0.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.31 million, or 0.60% of the shares, all valued at about 0.24 million.