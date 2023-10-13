After The Stock Fell -6.86% Over The Week, Is Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) Still A Buy?

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s traded shares stood at 16.18 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.35, to imply a decrease of -1.98% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The CCL share’s 52-week high remains $19.55, putting it -58.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.85. The company has a valuation of $15.63B, with an average of 38.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 27.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Carnival Corp. (CCL), translating to a mean rating of 1.95. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CCL a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

After registering a -1.98% downside in the latest session, Carnival Corp. (CCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.29 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -1.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.86%, and -20.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.23%. Short interest in Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) saw shorts transact 113.12 million shares and set a 4.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.41, implying an increase of 29.06% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.18 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCL has been trading -102.43% off suggested target high and 17.57% from its likely low.

Carnival Corp. (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carnival Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Carnival Corp. (CCL) shares are 28.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.29% against 25.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.50% this quarter before jumping 81.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 77.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $5.3 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.49 billion.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corp. has its next earnings report out between December 19 and December 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carnival Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Carnival Corp. insiders hold 8.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.99% of the shares at 56.51% float percentage. In total, 51.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 113.24 million shares (or 10.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.4 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 62.84 million shares, or about 5.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $775.19 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carnival Corp. (CCL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 31.3 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $386.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.91 million, or 2.14% of the shares, all valued at about 294.98 million.