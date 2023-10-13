After Jumping 1.72% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Polished.com Inc (AMEX: POL)?

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL)’s traded shares stood at 17.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.08, to imply an increase of 10.00% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The POL share’s 52-week high remains $0.86, putting it -975.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.07. The company has a valuation of $8.10M, with an average of 6.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.70 million shares over the past 3 months.
Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) trade information
After registering a 10.00% upside in the last session, Polished.com Inc (POL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0847 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 10.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.72%, and -29.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.67%. Short interest in Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) saw shorts transact 7.45 million shares and set a 1.37 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 92.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, POL has been trading -1150.0% off suggested target high and -1150.0% from its likely low.
Polished.com Inc (POL) estimates and forecasts
The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $87.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $120 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $64.07 million and $141.87 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.00% before dropping -15.40% in the following quarter.
POL Dividends
Polished.com Inc has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Polished.com Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.