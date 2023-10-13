After Jumping 1.72% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Polished.com Inc (AMEX: POL)?

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL)’s traded shares stood at 17.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.08, to imply an increase of 10.00% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The POL share’s 52-week high remains $0.86, putting it -975.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.07. The company has a valuation of $8.10M, with an average of 6.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) trade information

After registering a 10.00% upside in the last session, Polished.com Inc (POL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0847 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 10.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.72%, and -29.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.67%. Short interest in Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) saw shorts transact 7.45 million shares and set a 1.37 days time to cover.