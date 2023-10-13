After Jumping 0.41% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL)?

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s traded shares stood at 15.4 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply a decrease of -0.62% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The RDHL share’s 52-week high remains $38.40, putting it -10278.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $2.16M, with an average of 1.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 587.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RDHL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

After registering a -0.62% downside in the latest session, Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5408 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -0.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.41%, and -55.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -93.41%. Short interest in Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) saw shorts transact 16840.0 shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.00, implying an increase of 99.08% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RDHL has been trading -10710.81% off suggested target high and -10710.81% from its likely low.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $17.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.61 million and $22.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -18.80% before dropping -42.00% in the following quarter.

RDHL Dividends

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR has its next earnings report out between November 27 and December 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR insiders hold 4.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.11% of the shares at 11.62% float percentage. In total, 11.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cowen and Company, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 32.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 15729.0 shares, or about 1.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5885.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1040.0 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $389.0