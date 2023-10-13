After Falling -27.14% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO)?

Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO)’s traded shares stood at 4.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply a decrease of -9.27% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The CANO share’s 52-week high remains $8.82, putting it -4542.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $53.12M, with an average of 4.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.43 million shares over the past 3 months.
Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO) trade information
After registering a -9.27% downside in the last session, Cano Health Inc (CANO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2381 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -9.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.14%, and -48.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.42%. Short interest in Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO) saw shorts transact 30.52 million shares and set a 3.27 days time to cover.
Cano Health Inc (CANO) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Cano Health Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cano Health Inc (CANO) shares are -86.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7,900.00% against 6.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.40% this quarter before jumping 75.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $775.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $737.06 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $665.03 million and $680.37 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.60% before jumping 8.30% in the following quarter.
CANO Dividends
Cano Health Inc has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cano Health Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.