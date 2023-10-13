After Falling -27.14% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO)?

Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO)’s traded shares stood at 4.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply a decrease of -9.27% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The CANO share’s 52-week high remains $8.82, putting it -4542.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $53.12M, with an average of 4.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO) trade information

After registering a -9.27% downside in the last session, Cano Health Inc (CANO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2381 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -9.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.14%, and -48.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.42%. Short interest in Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO) saw shorts transact 30.52 million shares and set a 3.27 days time to cover.