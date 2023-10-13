After A Decline Of -81.88% From The High, Can Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) Recover Quickly?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB)’s traded shares stood at 2.16 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.00, to imply a decrease of -0.50% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The PACB share’s 52-week high remains $14.55, putting it -81.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.76. The company has a valuation of $2.00B, with an average of 4.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB), translating to a mean rating of 1.92. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PACB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

After registering a -0.50% downside in the latest session, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.25 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -0.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.60%, and -27.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.20%. Short interest in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) saw shorts transact 33.07 million shares and set a 8.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.08, implying an increase of 43.18% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PACB has been trading -137.5% off suggested target high and -12.5% from its likely low.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) shares are -28.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.49% against 9.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2.90% this quarter before jumping 21.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $48.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $52.75 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $35.4 million and $27.35 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.70% before jumping 92.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -9.97% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 13.98% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.00% annually.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc has its next earnings report out on October 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.