After A Decline Of -322.12% From The High, Can American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Recover Quickly?

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.04, to imply a decrease of -5.45% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The AMWL share’s 52-week high remains $4.39, putting it -322.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.02. The company has a valuation of $296.06M, with an average of 1.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for American Well Corporation (AMWL), translating to a mean rating of 2.71. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMWL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

After registering a -5.45% downside in the last session, American Well Corporation (AMWL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2000 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -5.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.77%, and -22.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.25%. Short interest in American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) saw shorts transact 8.6 million shares and set a 5.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.63, implying an increase of 60.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMWL has been trading -284.62% off suggested target high and -92.31% from its likely low.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Well Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. American Well Corporation (AMWL) shares are -52.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -115.15% against 15.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.00% this quarter before jumping 63.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $63.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $69.98 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $69.21 million and $79.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.70% before dropping -11.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -44.04% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -117.36% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.80% annually.

AMWL Dividends

American Well Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Well Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.