Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) Thursday – The Stock Is Down -149.77% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.32, to imply a decrease of -9.24% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The ADPT share’s 52-week high remains $10.79, putting it -149.77% down since that peak but still an impressive -3.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.49. The company has a valuation of $624.89M, with an average of 1.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT), translating to a mean rating of 1.44. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ADPT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

After registering a -9.24% downside in the last session, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.04 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -9.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.86%, and -34.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.46%. Short interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) saw shorts transact 10.63 million shares and set a 7.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.57, implying an increase of 65.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADPT has been trading -247.22% off suggested target high and -154.63% from its likely low.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) shares are -49.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.57% against 12.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.10% this quarter before jumping 42.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $43.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $76.41 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $48.03 million and $55.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.50% before jumping 38.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -32.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 12.81% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.60% annually.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp insiders hold 1.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.84% of the shares at 93.52% float percentage. In total, 91.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Viking Global Investors, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.99 million shares (or 20.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $201.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 12.05 million shares, or about 8.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $80.87 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 11.69 million shares. This is just over 8.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.94 million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about 26.43 million.