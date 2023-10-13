Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP) Shares Fall By 161.54 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP)’s traded shares stood at 8.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.08, to imply an increase of 9.09% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The ACXP share’s 52-week high remains $4.61, putting it -12.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.17. The company has a valuation of $53.08M, with an average of 2.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 359.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACXP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) trade information

After registering a 9.09% upside in the last session, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.82 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 9.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 161.54%, and 144.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.51%. Short interest in Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) saw shorts transact 10070.0 shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.33, implying an increase of 66.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACXP has been trading -243.14% off suggested target high and -145.1% from its likely low.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) shares are 42.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.57% against 12.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.60% this quarter before jumping 7.10% for the next one.

ACXP Dividends

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP)’s Major holders

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 18.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.78% of the shares at 10.84% float percentage. In total, 8.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.18 million shares (or 9.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.12 million shares, or about 0.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.32 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 86767.0 shares. This is just over 0.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 43108.0, or 0.33% of the shares, all valued at about 0.13 million.