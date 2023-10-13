A Look At Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s traded shares stood at 2.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.48, to imply a decrease of -1.99% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The RGTI share’s 52-week high remains $3.43, putting it -131.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $196.83M, with an average of 7.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RGTI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

After registering a -1.99% downside in the last session, Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6550 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -1.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.31%, and -26.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 102.96%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.50, implying an increase of 57.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RGTI has been trading -170.27% off suggested target high and -102.7% from its likely low.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rigetti Computing Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) shares are 187.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.27% against 13.00%.

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc has its next earnings report out on August 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rigetti Computing Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders

Rigetti Computing Inc insiders hold 6.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.20% of the shares at 54.56% float percentage. In total, 51.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deer Management Co. LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.58 million shares (or 16.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is EDBI Pte Ltd. with 4.29 million shares, or about 3.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6.34 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.95 million shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.94 million, or 1.46% of the shares, all valued at about 2.88 million.