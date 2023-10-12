ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI): What Itâ€™s Worth And What To Do About It

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)â€™s traded shares stood at 4.65 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.02. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $17.50, to imply an increase of 1.92% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The ZI shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $47.76, putting it -172.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.53. The company has a valuation of $7.03B, with an average of 5.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.92% upside in the last session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.52 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 1.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.48%, and -1.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.88%. Short interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw shorts transact 10.76 million shares and set a 1.92 days time to cover.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares are -22.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.50% against 2.10%. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 12.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $311.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $310.86 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $278.48 million and $301.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.90% before jumping 3.00% in the following quarter.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 30 and November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)â€™s Major holders

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. insiders hold 9.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.70% of the shares at 91.18% float percentage. In total, 82.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Carlyle Group Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 36.66 million shares (or 9.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $930.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 35.15 million shares, or about 8.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $892.5 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10.71 million shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $271.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.13 million, or 2.27% of the shares, all valued at about 231.74 million.