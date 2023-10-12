WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA) Stock Dropped -39.69% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.40, to imply a decrease of -1.25% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The WISA share’s 52-week high remains $65.00, putting it -16150.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $2.60M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 211.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WISA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.84.

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

After registering a -1.25% downside in the latest session, WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4998 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -1.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.73%, and -39.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -96.34%. Short interest in WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) saw shorts transact 0.87 million shares and set a 5.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.50, implying an increase of 92.73% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WISA has been trading -1650.0% off suggested target high and -900.0% from its likely low.

WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 96.90% this quarter before jumping 97.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -24.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $550k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.15 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $937k and $916k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -41.30% before jumping 25.50% in the following quarter.

WISA Dividends

WiSA Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WiSA Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

WiSA Technologies Inc insiders hold 6.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.28% of the shares at 7.78% float percentage. In total, 7.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 45882.0 shares (or 0.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58270.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ingalls & Snyder with 20700.0 shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $26289.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 45800.0 shares. This is just over 0.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58166.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 727.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 894.0.