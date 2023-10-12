Why Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ: CART) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)’s traded shares stood at 3.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.94, to imply a decrease of -7.36% or -$1.98 in intraday trading. The CART share’s 52-week high remains $42.95, putting it -72.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.36. The company has a valuation of $6.89B, with an average of 2.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.25 million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Maplebear Inc. (CART), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CART a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$4.04.
Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information
After registering a -7.36% downside in the last session, Maplebear Inc. (CART) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.80 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -7.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.68%. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.99%. Short interest in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) saw shorts transact 3.63 million shares and set a 0.41 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.50, implying an increase of 18.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CART has been trading -24.3% off suggested target high and -20.29% from its likely low.
Maplebear Inc. (CART) estimates and forecasts
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $736.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $822.15 million.
CART Dividends
Maplebear Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Maplebear Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.