Why Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ: CART) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)’s traded shares stood at 3.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.94, to imply a decrease of -7.36% or -$1.98 in intraday trading. The CART share’s 52-week high remains $42.95, putting it -72.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.36. The company has a valuation of $6.89B, with an average of 2.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Maplebear Inc. (CART), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CART a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$4.04.