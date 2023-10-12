What Could Change After Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) Gains 34.09% From The High-Point?

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.44, to imply an increase of 45.00% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The ASST share’s 52-week high remains $6.98, putting it -1486.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $5.94M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 71.26K shares over the past 3 months.
Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) trade information
After registering a 45.00% upside in the last session, Asset Entities Inc (ASST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4550 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 45.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.38%, and -29.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.75%. Short interest in Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) saw shorts transact 15180.0 shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.
Asset Entities Inc (ASST) estimates and forecasts
ASST Dividends
Asset Entities Inc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Asset Entities Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST)’s Major holders
Asset Entities Inc insiders hold 33.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.75% of the shares at 1.13% float percentage. In total, 0.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 46138.0 shares (or 0.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $80280.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LP with 42500.0 shares, or about 0.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $73950.0.
Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 9300.0 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16182.0