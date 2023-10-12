What Could Change After Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) Gains 34.09% From The High-Point?

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.44, to imply an increase of 45.00% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The ASST share’s 52-week high remains $6.98, putting it -1486.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $5.94M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 71.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) trade information

After registering a 45.00% upside in the last session, Asset Entities Inc (ASST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4550 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 45.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.38%, and -29.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.75%. Short interest in Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) saw shorts transact 15180.0 shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.