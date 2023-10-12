Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) Shares Fall By -14.07 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s traded shares stood at 1.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.13, to imply a decrease of -13.36% or -$6.96 in intraday trading. The TMDX share’s 52-week high remains $99.63, putting it -120.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.86. The company has a valuation of $1.47B, with an average of 0.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 746.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) trade information

After registering a -13.36% downside in the last session, Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 53.00 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -13.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.07%, and -21.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.88%. Short interest in Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) saw shorts transact 4.77 million shares and set a 6.55 days time to cover.