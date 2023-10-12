Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) Shares Fall By -14.07 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s traded shares stood at 1.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.13, to imply a decrease of -13.36% or -$6.96 in intraday trading. The TMDX share’s 52-week high remains $99.63, putting it -120.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.86. The company has a valuation of $1.47B, with an average of 0.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 746.62K shares over the past 3 months.
Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) trade information
After registering a -13.36% downside in the last session, Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 53.00 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -13.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.07%, and -21.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.88%. Short interest in Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) saw shorts transact 4.77 million shares and set a 6.55 days time to cover.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $96.20, implying an increase of 53.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $81.00 and $110.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMDX has been trading -143.74% off suggested target high and -79.48% from its likely low.
Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Transmedics Group Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) shares are -35.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 58.54% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.00% this quarter before jumping 19.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 107.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $49.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $52.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.68 million and $31.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 91.50% before jumping 66.90% in the following quarter.
TMDX Dividends
Transmedics Group Inc has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Transmedics Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.