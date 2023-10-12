TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -2.46% YTD Loss?

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s traded shares stood at 1.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.76, to imply an increase of 4.16% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The TOP share’s 52-week high remains $256.44, putting it -5287.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.50. The company has a valuation of $166.60M, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 702.71K shares over the past 3 months.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information

After registering a 4.16% upside in the last session, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.22 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 4.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.45%, and -11.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.46%. Short interest in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.