Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -50.57% Year-To-Date

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.92, to imply an increase of 12.65% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The TIRX share’s 52-week high remains $7.88, putting it -756.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.73. The company has a valuation of $3.01M, with an average of 62660.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 340.51K shares over the past 3 months.
Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information
After registering a 12.65% upside in the latest session, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0699 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 12.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.46%, and -29.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.57%. Short interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) saw shorts transact 12040.0 shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
TIRX Dividends
Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out on March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s Major holders
Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd insiders hold 22.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.42% of the shares at 6.96% float percentage. In total, 5.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26102.0 shares (or 0.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35237.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 247.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $333.0.
Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 301.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $466.0