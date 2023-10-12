Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -50.57% Year-To-Date

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.92, to imply an increase of 12.65% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The TIRX share’s 52-week high remains $7.88, putting it -756.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.73. The company has a valuation of $3.01M, with an average of 62660.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 340.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information

After registering a 12.65% upside in the latest session, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0699 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 12.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.46%, and -29.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.57%. Short interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) saw shorts transact 12040.0 shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.