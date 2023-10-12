This Week’s 1.32% Gain In Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) Taught Us Something New

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s traded shares stood at 3.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.96, to imply an increase of 0.26% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The FLEX share’s 52-week high remains $28.90, putting it -7.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.11. The company has a valuation of $12.04B, with an average of 3.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.25 million shares over the past 3 months.
Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information
After registering a 0.26% upside in the last session, Flex Ltd (FLEX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.38 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.32%, and 2.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.63%. Short interest in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) saw shorts transact 4.46 million shares and set a 1.58 days time to cover.
Flex Ltd (FLEX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Flex Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Flex Ltd (FLEX) shares are 25.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.66% against 8.50%.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.61% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 3.72% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.
FLEX Dividends
Flex Ltd has its next earnings report out on October 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flex Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.