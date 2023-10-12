This Week’s 1.32% Gain In Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) Taught Us Something New

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s traded shares stood at 3.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.96, to imply an increase of 0.26% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The FLEX share’s 52-week high remains $28.90, putting it -7.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.11. The company has a valuation of $12.04B, with an average of 3.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

After registering a 0.26% upside in the last session, Flex Ltd (FLEX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.38 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.32%, and 2.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.63%. Short interest in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) saw shorts transact 4.46 million shares and set a 1.58 days time to cover.