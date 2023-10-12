This Is A Time To Build A Position In Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX)’s traded shares stood at 2.26 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.32, to imply an increase of 13.94% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The TENX share’s 52-week high remains $4.30, putting it -1243.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $7.59M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 489.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

After registering a 13.94% upside in the latest session, Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3722 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 13.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.33%, and 12.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.73%. Short interest in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) saw shorts transact 83160.0 shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.