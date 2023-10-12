This Is A Time To Build A Position In Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX)’s traded shares stood at 2.26 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.32, to imply an increase of 13.94% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The TENX share’s 52-week high remains $4.30, putting it -1243.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $7.59M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 489.50K shares over the past 3 months.
Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information
After registering a 13.94% upside in the latest session, Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3722 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 13.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.33%, and 12.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.73%. Short interest in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) saw shorts transact 83160.0 shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.
Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) estimates and forecasts
Revenue is forecast to grow 95.50% this quarter before jumping 93.10% for the next one.
TENX Dividends
Tenax Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tenax Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders
Tenax Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 2.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.20% of the shares at 3.28% float percentage. In total, 3.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Corient Private Wealth LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 0.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57438.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 95122.0 shares, or about 0.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $28536.0.
We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 8691.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2607.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1521.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 551.0.