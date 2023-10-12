This Is A Time To Build A Position In Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.70, to imply a decrease of -1.47% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The ULCC share’s 52-week high remains $14.34, putting it -205.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.41. The company has a valuation of $1.04B, with an average of 1.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

After registering a -1.47% downside in the last session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.94 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -1.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and -23.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.24%. Short interest in Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) saw shorts transact 11.7 million shares and set a 4.25 days time to cover.