This Is A Time To Build A Position In Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.70, to imply a decrease of -1.47% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The ULCC share’s 52-week high remains $14.34, putting it -205.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.41. The company has a valuation of $1.04B, with an average of 1.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.11 million shares over the past 3 months.
Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information
After registering a -1.47% downside in the last session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.94 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -1.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and -23.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.24%. Short interest in Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) saw shorts transact 11.7 million shares and set a 4.25 days time to cover.
Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Frontier Group Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) shares are -50.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 125.00% against 7.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -193.30% this quarter before falling -144.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $906.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $943.18 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $908.93 million and $906 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.30% before jumping 4.10% in the following quarter.
ULCC Dividends
Frontier Group Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between October 24 and October 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Frontier Group Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.