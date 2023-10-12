TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP)’s 10.29-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s traded shares stood at 2.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.39, to imply an increase of 6.25% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The TCBP share’s 52-week high remains $12.50, putting it -3105.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $2.20M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 541.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TCBP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.