TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP)’s 10.29-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s traded shares stood at 2.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.39, to imply an increase of 6.25% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The TCBP share’s 52-week high remains $12.50, putting it -3105.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $2.20M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 541.58K shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TCBP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information
After registering a 6.25% upside in the last session, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5500 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 6.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.29%, and -22.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.97%. Short interest in TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) saw shorts transact 7550.0 shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.61, implying an increase of 93.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.61 and $5.61 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCBP has been trading -1338.46% off suggested target high and -1338.46% from its likely low.
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) shares are -77.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -84.00% against 12.30%.
TCBP Dividends
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR insiders hold 11.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.23% of the shares at 5.93% float percentage. In total, 5.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.53 million shares (or 7.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.29 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 75295.0 shares, or about 1.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $40809.0.