Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) Is Currently -367.89 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.18, to imply an increase of 8.46% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The TAOP share’s 52-week high remains $10.20, putting it -367.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.88. The company has a valuation of $3.40M, with an average of 34050.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 342.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Taoping Inc. (TAOP), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TAOP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

After registering a 8.46% upside in the latest session, Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.60 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 8.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.83%, and -13.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.49%. Short interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw shorts transact 16960.0 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.00, implying an increase of 96.89% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $70.00 and $70.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TAOP has been trading -3111.01% off suggested target high and -3111.01% from its likely low.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 109.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $52 million.

TAOP Dividends

Taoping Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Taoping Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2971.0 shares (or 0.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1979.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 2163.0 shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1441.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Taoping Inc. (TAOP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 2608.0 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6154.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 374.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 261.0.