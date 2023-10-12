Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Could shrink By -51.27% Or More

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s traded shares stood at 3.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.74, to imply a decrease of -0.53% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The SU share’s 52-week high remains $37.23, putting it -10.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.59. The company has a valuation of $43.88B, with an average of 4.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.97.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

After registering a -0.53% downside in the last session, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.01 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -0.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.90%, and -2.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.33%. Short interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) saw shorts transact 25.86 million shares and set a 4.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.14, implying an increase of 11.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.28 and $51.04 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SU has been trading -51.27% off suggested target high and 4.33% from its likely low.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Suncor Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) shares are 3.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.55% against -23.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -30.20% this quarter before falling -28.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $8.87 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.35 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.12 billion and $10.36 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -20.20% before dropping -19.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.44% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -37.81% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.00% annually.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Suncor Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.55, with the share yield ticking at 4.58% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Suncor Energy Inc. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.95% of the shares at 65.96% float percentage. In total, 65.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 70.81 million shares (or 5.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.08 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sanders Capital, LLC with 55.77 million shares, or about 4.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.64 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 29.23 million shares. This is just over 2.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $856.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.69 million, or 1.36% of the shares, all valued at about 553.41 million.