Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) Expected To Grow By 24.62% Or More

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI)’s traded shares stood at 3.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $108.90, to imply a decrease of -3.96% or -$4.49 in intraday trading. The SUI share’s 52-week high remains $163.83, putting it -50.44% down since that peak but still an impressive -3.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $112.58. The company has a valuation of $13.55B, with an average of 1.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 748.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sun Communities Inc. (SUI), translating to a mean rating of 1.46. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SUI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.28.

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) trade information

After registering a -3.96% downside in the last session, Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 118.23 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -3.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.64%, and -11.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.85%. Short interest in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) saw shorts transact 1.63 million shares and set a 2.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $144.46, implying an increase of 24.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $125.00 and $157.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SUI has been trading -44.17% off suggested target high and -14.78% from its likely low.

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sun Communities Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) shares are -22.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.54% against 2.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.00% this quarter before jumping 325.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $942.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $688.78 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $881.28 million and $674.3 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.00% before jumping 2.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.68% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -1.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.00% annually.

SUI Dividends

Sun Communities Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sun Communities Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.71, with the share yield ticking at 3.41% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI)’s Major holders

Sun Communities Inc. insiders hold 1.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.48% of the shares at 103.96% float percentage. In total, 102.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.55 million shares (or 14.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.29 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 12.66 million shares, or about 10.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.65 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 5.24 million shares. This is just over 4.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $683.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.87 million, or 3.11% of the shares, all valued at about 505.47 million.