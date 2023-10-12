Stock Of Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ: AUGX) Jumped By 15.38 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.70, to imply an increase of 7.55% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The AUGX share’s 52-week high remains $5.75, putting it -0.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $232.56M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 177.86K shares over the past 3 months.
Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX) trade information
After registering a 7.55% upside in the last session, Augmedix Inc (AUGX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.97 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 7.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.46%, and 15.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 265.38%. Short interest in Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX) saw shorts transact 0.4 million shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.
Augmedix Inc (AUGX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Augmedix Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Augmedix Inc (AUGX) shares are 235.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.58% against 13.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before jumping 26.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.40% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $11.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.9 million.
AUGX Dividends
Augmedix Inc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Augmedix Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX)’s Major holders
Augmedix Inc insiders hold 33.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.72% of the shares at 111.36% float percentage. In total, 73.72% institutions holds shares in the company.