Stock Of Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ: AUGX) Jumped By 15.38 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.70, to imply an increase of 7.55% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The AUGX share’s 52-week high remains $5.75, putting it -0.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $232.56M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 177.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX) trade information

After registering a 7.55% upside in the last session, Augmedix Inc (AUGX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.97 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 7.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.46%, and 15.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 265.38%. Short interest in Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX) saw shorts transact 0.4 million shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.