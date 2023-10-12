Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Down -44.75% YTD

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW)’s traded shares stood at 3.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.89, to imply an increase of 2.08% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The SBSW share’s 52-week high remains $12.44, putting it -111.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.16. The company has a valuation of $4.17B, with an average of 4.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give SBSW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

After registering a 2.08% upside in the last session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.90 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 2.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.29%, and 0.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.75%. Short interest in Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) saw shorts transact 14.8 million shares and set a 3.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.58, implying an increase of 22.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.16 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBSW has been trading -86.76% off suggested target high and 29.37% from its likely low.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) shares are -30.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.50% against 9.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -27.50% compared to the previous financial year.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.30, with the share yield ticking at 5.07% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.41% of the shares at 9.41% float percentage. In total, 9.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.21 million shares (or 0.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AQR Capital Management, LLC with 3.79 million shares, or about 0.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $23.63 million.

We also have Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund holds roughly 3.57 million shares. This is just over 0.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.36 million, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about 9.72 million.