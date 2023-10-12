Should You Expect Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) To Recover From Its 11.76% Gain From Highs?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.34, to imply a decrease of -2.93% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The DXF share’s 52-week high remains $9.00, putting it -2547.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $0.82M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 383.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) trade information

After registering a -2.93% downside in the last session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3880 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -2.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.20%, and -17.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.61%. Short interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) saw shorts transact 23310.0 shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.