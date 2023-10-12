Should You Expect Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) To Recover From Its 11.76% Gain From Highs?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.34, to imply a decrease of -2.93% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The DXF share’s 52-week high remains $9.00, putting it -2547.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $0.82M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 383.30K shares over the past 3 months.
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) trade information
After registering a -2.93% downside in the last session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3880 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -2.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.20%, and -17.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.61%. Short interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) saw shorts transact 23310.0 shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $248.40, implying an increase of 99.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $248.40 and $248.40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DXF has been trading -72958.82% off suggested target high and -72958.82% from its likely low.
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) estimates and forecasts
DXF Dividends
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF)’s Major holders
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.73% of the shares at 55.73% float percentage. In total, 55.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rhumbline Advisers. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14354.0 shares (or 0.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2041.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LP with 5318.0 shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $756.0.