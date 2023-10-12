Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Kellanova Co (NYSE: K) After -50.89% Decline From High?

Kellanova Co (NYSE:K)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $47.99, to imply a decrease of -3.11% or -$1.54 in intraday trading. The K share’s 52-week high remains $72.41, putting it -50.89% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48.34, with an average of 4.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Kellanova Co (NYSE:K) trade information

After registering a -3.11% downside in the latest session, Kellanova Co (K) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 51.11 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -3.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.23%, and -13.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.21%. Short interest in Kellanova Co (NYSE:K) saw shorts transact 9.83 million shares and set a 3.74 days time to cover.