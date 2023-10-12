Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Kellanova Co (NYSE: K) After -50.89% Decline From High?

Kellanova Co (NYSE:K)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $47.99, to imply a decrease of -3.11% or -$1.54 in intraday trading. The K share’s 52-week high remains $72.41, putting it -50.89% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48.34, with an average of 4.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.72 million shares over the past 3 months.
Kellanova Co (NYSE:K) trade information
After registering a -3.11% downside in the latest session, Kellanova Co (K) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 51.11 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -3.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.23%, and -13.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.21%. Short interest in Kellanova Co (NYSE:K) saw shorts transact 9.83 million shares and set a 3.74 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.79, implying an increase of 22.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $54.00 and $73.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, K has been trading -52.12% off suggested target high and -12.52% from its likely low.
Kellanova Co (K) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Kellanova Co share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kellanova Co (K) shares are -24.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.41% against 8.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -19.80% this quarter before falling -27.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.90% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $3.5 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.13 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.78 billion and $3.83 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.40% before dropping -18.30% in the following quarter.
K Dividends
Kellanova Co has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kellanova Co has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Kellanova Co (NYSE:K)’s Major holders
Kellanova Co insiders hold 6.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.09% of the shares at 92.42% float percentage. In total, 86.09% institutions holds shares in the company.