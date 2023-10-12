Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: SISI) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Down -93.91% YTD

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.14, to imply a decrease of -1.36% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SISI share’s 52-week high remains $3.50, putting it -2400.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $6.36M, with an average of 0.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information

After registering a -1.36% downside in the last session, Shineco Inc (SISI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1507 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -1.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.33%, and 18.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -93.91%. Short interest in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) saw shorts transact 0.38 million shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.