Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) Wednesday – The Stock Is Down -1471.88% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO)’s traded shares stood at 7.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.32, to imply an increase of 11.72% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The SECO share’s 52-week high remains $5.03, putting it -1471.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $1.84M, with an average of 1.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 73.75K shares over the past 3 months.
Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information
After registering a 11.72% upside in the last session, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4000 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 11.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.76%, and -8.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.78%. Short interest in Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) saw shorts transact 13230.0 shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1359.01, implying an increase of 99.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1359.01 and $1359.01 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SECO has been trading -424590.62% off suggested target high and -424590.62% from its likely low.
Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) estimates and forecasts
The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.20% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $241.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $273.77 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $175.82 million and $233.02 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.30% before jumping 17.50% in the following quarter.
SECO Dividends
Secoo Holding Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between October 16 and October 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Secoo Holding Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders
Secoo Holding Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.34% of the shares at 18.34% float percentage. In total, 18.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by IDG Technology Venture Investment IV, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.55 million shares (or 9.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.48 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 0.4 million shares, or about 6.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.35 million.
Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2632.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2237.0