Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) Wednesday – The Stock Is Down -1471.88% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO)’s traded shares stood at 7.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.32, to imply an increase of 11.72% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The SECO share’s 52-week high remains $5.03, putting it -1471.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $1.84M, with an average of 1.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 73.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

After registering a 11.72% upside in the last session, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4000 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 11.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.76%, and -8.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.78%. Short interest in Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) saw shorts transact 13230.0 shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.