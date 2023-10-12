Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) Surging 227.54% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.34, to imply an increase of 5.54% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The SHOT share’s 52-week high remains $1.58, putting it -17.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $36.79M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Safety Shot Inc (SHOT), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SHOT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.
Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information
After registering a 5.54% upside in the latest session, Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4000 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 5.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.11%, and -1.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 108.06%. Short interest in Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) saw shorts transact 1.9 million shares and set a 2.42 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.76, implying an increase of 51.45% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.76 and $2.76 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHOT has been trading -105.97% off suggested target high and -105.97% from its likely low.
SHOT Dividends
Safety Shot Inc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Safety Shot Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.