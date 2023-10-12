Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) Surging 227.54% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.34, to imply an increase of 5.54% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The SHOT share’s 52-week high remains $1.58, putting it -17.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $36.79M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Safety Shot Inc (SHOT), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SHOT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.