Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARK) On Wednesday â€“ Up 23.08% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 2.77. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $0.52, to imply an increase of 10.62% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The MARK shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $3.95, putting it -659.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $9.51M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 322.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

After registering a 10.62% upside in the latest session, Remark Holdings Inc (MARK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5300 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 10.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.57%, and -5.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.74%. Short interest in Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) saw shorts transact 1.41 million shares and set a 6.24 days time to cover.