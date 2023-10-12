Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARK) On Wednesday â€“ Up 23.08% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 2.77. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $0.52, to imply an increase of 10.62% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The MARK shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $3.95, putting it -659.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $9.51M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 322.83K shares over the past 3 months.
Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information
After registering a 10.62% upside in the latest session, Remark Holdings Inc (MARK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5300 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 10.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.57%, and -5.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.74%. Short interest in Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) saw shorts transact 1.41 million shares and set a 6.24 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.50, implying an increase of 98.61% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $37.50 and $37.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MARK has been trading -7111.54% off suggested target high and -7111.54% from its likely low.
MARK Dividends
Remark Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Remark Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)â€™s Major holders
Remark Holdings Inc insiders hold 8.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.24% of the shares at 10.10% float percentage. In total, 9.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.63 million shares (or 3.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.62 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.36 million shares, or about 1.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.35 million.
We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Remark Holdings Inc (MARK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.31 million shares. This is just over 1.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 51805.0, or 0.28% of the shares, all valued at about 62684.0.